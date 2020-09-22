1/1
Larry Vincent Joy
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KERHONKSON- Larry Vincent Joy of Kerhonkson, N.Y., died on March 28, 2020. He was 68. Larry was born on Dec. 30, 1951 in Kingston; the son of the late Willard E. and Colleen (Flanigan) Joy. For 27 years Larry had been a Correctional Officer at Eastern Correctional Facility retiring in 2005. Larry loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them and his friends. He also was a member of the Elks Lodge in Napanoch, an avid hunter and fisherman and he loved restoring old cars, his 1962 Chevrolet Bel Air was his pride and joy. He enjoyed camping in the Adirondacks, camping in Petersburg, N.Y., camping at Alpine Lake, vacationing on Cape Cod, and watching NASCAR. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Debra. His two daughters, Stacy Cardis and her husband Ronald of Lake Katrine and Krista Fuller of Kingston, three grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Emily Cardis, and MacKenzey Fuller; his brother, Terry Joy and his wife Joan of Kingston; and nieces, nephews, friends, and his cat, Zoey. Larry’s family and friends will honor and celebrate his life on Saturday, Sept.26, 2020, from 10 to 12 p.m. at Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice. To send a personal condolence to Larry’s family please visit humistonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/larry-vincent-joy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Humiston Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
(845) 626-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved