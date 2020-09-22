KERHONKSON- Larry Vincent Joy of Kerhonkson, N.Y., died on March 28, 2020. He was 68. Larry was born on Dec. 30, 1951 in Kingston; the son of the late Willard E. and Colleen (Flanigan) Joy. For 27 years Larry had been a Correctional Officer at Eastern Correctional Facility retiring in 2005. Larry loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them and his friends. He also was a member of the Elks Lodge in Napanoch, an avid hunter and fisherman and he loved restoring old cars, his 1962 Chevrolet Bel Air was his pride and joy. He enjoyed camping in the Adirondacks, camping in Petersburg, N.Y., camping at Alpine Lake, vacationing on Cape Cod, and watching NASCAR. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Debra. His two daughters, Stacy Cardis and her husband Ronald of Lake Katrine and Krista Fuller of Kingston, three grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Emily Cardis, and MacKenzey Fuller; his brother, Terry Joy and his wife Joan of Kingston; and nieces, nephews, friends, and his cat, Zoey. Larry’s family and friends will honor and celebrate his life on Saturday, Sept.26, 2020, from 10 to 12 p.m. at Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice
