1/1
Laura Lynn Mannello
1992 - 2020
PORT EWEN-Laura Lynn Mannello, 28, of Hoyt Street Port Ewen passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Born April 3, 1992 in Kingston, the daughter of Ronald and Linda Marie (Markle) Mannello. Laura worked and loved being a home healthcare aide. Laura had an unwavering taste for life, she had an infectious laugh and always showed gratitude. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, going to casinos, and spending time with her family and friends. She had a profound love of music. She inspired all those around her including her many friends. The joy she gave to people will always be her legacy. Laura is survived by her parents Ronald Sr. and Linda Marie (Markle) Mannello. Her paternal grandmother Delores Mannello. Her siblings; Ronald Mannello Jr., Gilberto Alvarez II, Yvette Alvarez. Her god parents Patricia and Arthur Shelightner. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Her lifelong friend Matthew Fitzpatrick and her feline companion Shiloh. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral home service will take place at 7 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity of the funeral home. Expression of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Ulster County S.P.C.A., 20 Wiedy Road, Kingston, N.Y. 12401. http://www.lastingmemories.com/laura-lynn-mannello

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
DEC
1
Service
07:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
