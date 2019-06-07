|
|
Laura T. Hilbert GERMANTOWN- Laura T. Hilbert, 69, died on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her longtime home in Clermont after battling cancer. Born Oct. 2, 1949, in Long Island City; she was the daughter of Frank Camarata and Josephine Patella. She married her beloved husband, Kevin Hilbert, on Oct. 12, 1974, in Hudson, N.Y. He survives at home. She is also survived by a brother, David Camarata, and a sister, Mary Tobin. She is predeceased by her parents and a brother, Frank Camarata. She was a proud member of the Girl Scouts and was happy to have attended the Girl Scout Roundup in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in 1965. Laura earned her degree at SUNY New Paltz and taught English for many years, starting at Hudson Middle School in 1973, then in Kingston, primarily at Kingston High School. She retired in 2002. She was always a dog lover, and won a prize at the Dutchess County Fair for a photograph of her Labrador retriever Tina. She enjoyed traveling; some of her favorite destinations were St. Petersburg, Russia; the Pyramids at Giza; a photographic safari in Kenya and Tanzania; and her grandparents’ birthplace in Corleone, Sicily. She also traveled extensively through the United States. She loved the outdoors and deer hunting, once taking an 8-point buck. Everyone knew Laura as an avid gardener of vegetables and flowers. She enjoyed sharing the excess of her bounty with family and friends. Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. A Celebration of Laura’s life will begin at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an animal shelter or a dog rescue organization. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 8, 2019