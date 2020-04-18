|
|
RIFTON- Laurence Elmer Rowe, Jr., was born on March 17, 1947, at St. Clare’s Hospital in Manhattan, N.Y., to Laurence Elmer Rowe, Sr., and Helen Christine Malik. He was raised in Bellmore, Long Island, with his two younger sisters, Mary Ellen and Margaret Theresa. As a boy, he wrote letters to every train company in the U.S. for information about their steam engines. Minnesota’s Great Northern Railroad wrote him back, creating a lifelong fan. This gave way to a constant fascination with engineering, and he started fixing and tinkering with broken electronics around the house. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Physics at SUNY New Paltz, where he met his wife, Christine Anna Lindner. They married on Dec. 21, 1969. He and Christine moved to Rifton, N.Y., to start their family. Laurence loved working as a lab technician at SUNY New Paltz’s Physics department. Laurence’s passion for steam continued through his life, as he traveled the world to see working engines. He served as secretary for the Rifton Fire Department and volunteered with Troop 17 of Boy Scouts of America for many years. He was a devoted father to his two sons, Andrew and Kenneth. He loved to tell jokes and his most groan-worthy punchlines generated a beloved phrase: “pulling a Larry.” He retired on Aug. 24, 2017. His wife Christine passed away on Oct. 25, 2018. Laurence died at home in Rifton on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, from cancer at the age of 73. He is survived by his two sons and sisters. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will commence on a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the . (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/laurence-e-rowe-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 19, 2020