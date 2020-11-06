SAUGERTIES- Lauretta Kennedy, 73, of Fawn Road died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at her residence. Born June 10, 1947 in Saugerties; she was the daughter of the late John and Lauretta Snyder Tice. A lifetime area resident she was employed at IBM in Kingston. Survivors include a sister, Merlene Rosenkranse of Tennessee; her nieces, Cathy Hutter of Saugerties, Tammy Struber of Kingston, and Jennifer Bogart of Saugerties; and two nephews, Ronald Bogart of High Falls and John Bogart of New Jersey. Her graveside service will be held 12 noon Saturday at the Blue Mountain Cemetery, Saugerties. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties, N.Y. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Lauretta’s tribute wall www.SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/lauretta-kennedy