Laurie E. Jacobs

Laurie E. Jacobs Obituary
PALENVILLE- Laurie E. Jacobs, 63, of Madison Ave. died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her residence after a lengthy illness. Born Sept. 26, 1956 in Middletown, Conn.; she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Veronica Jacobs. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the 1980’s. She was predeceased by her brother, Douglas Jacobs. Survivors include several nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Palenville United Methodist Church. Family suggests donations in her memory be made to the Food Pantry, Palenville United Methodist Church, c/o Karen Ormerod, 7 Birchwood Park, Palenville, N.Y., 12463. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolences may be shared on Laurie’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/laurie-e-jacobs
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 8, 2020
