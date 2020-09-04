PALENVILLE-Lawrence Edward Reer, 81, of Palenville, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, Pa. Born in Lake Ariel, Pa., he was a son of the late Edward Niss and Gertrude Lawrence Reer. For those who knew him, Larry, Daddy, Grandpa, was a man of sharp wit, a good laugh, an intelligent mind, a man who enjoyed all that nature provided, birds, mountain views, sound of a stream, the quiet of the world around him. Larry’s work life took him from the N.Y. State Police, to two contracting businesses in the Catskills and then the Adirondacks. He was a skilled builder and craftsman, who left his mark on many homes that were built with his hands. Upon retiring from building he was a rural route mail carrier for the USPS. The outdoors were always a big part of Larry’s life. From backpacking the high peaks of the Adirondacks, to canoe trips on quiet lakes where the call of the loons was heard, hunting with his three sons and good friends each fall, fly fishing the Beaverkill or the Ausable rivers, growing fruit trees and bee keeping, if it kept him outside in the quiet of nature, he was doing it. In Larry’s later years as life became quieter he married Phyllis Klein Glassbrook, whom he had met at a square dance social. Both avid readers, they spent their time doing the crossword puzzle in the Daily Freeman, reading the latest book downloaded on their Kindle, taking drives in the country seeking out a good view, collecting paintings from a favorite local artist, or finding restaurants with creative menus, good service, and fresh well prepared food. In addition, Larry was a dog lover, from Doofer to Clyde the black labs, to Otis and Clio the Pugs, they were all great companions in life who kept him company. Larry is survived by his wife of 27 years, Phyllis Klein Reer of Palenville, four children, Mark Reer and his wife Juvy of Kent, Ohio, Karl Reer and his wife Barbara of Kingston, Louise Deininger and her husband Bill of Old Forge, Pa., Cynthia O’Connor and her husband Tim of Branchburg, N.J., stepsons, Jarret Glassbrook of Jersey City, N.J., and Daryn Glassbrook and his wife Christine Norris of Mobile, Ala., a sister, Lorraine Doltz and her husband Fred of Oneonta, N.Y. 14 Grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, Larry was predeceased by his son Bruce in 1998. The family will receive friends at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Montrepose Cemetery with Pastor Paul Britton, officiating. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 Williams Street, Dunmore, Pa. 18510 or to the Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Drive, Kingston, N.Y. 12401. Online condolences may be left for the family of Larry by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/lawrence-edward-reer