|
|
Lawrence “Larry” Hutton SAUGERTIES- Lawrence “Larry” Hutton, 62, of Cole Bank Road died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at his residence. Born Feb. 16, 1957 in Albany; he is the son of Carol Pomeroy and the late Howard Hutton. An area resident for many years, he loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. Survivors besides his mother of Mt. Marion; include three, daughters: Lysandra Hutton of Alaska, Marcella (Matias) Sanchez of Catskill, and Malinda Hutton (Douglas White) of Lake Katrine; a brother, John (Anita) Hutton of Hurley; and a sister, Carol (Tony) Gilbert of East Kingston. Six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. Friends will be received Sunday 4 to 6 p.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence maybe shared with the family at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 1, 2019