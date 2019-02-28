Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Hutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Hutton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence Hutton Obituary
Lawrence “Larry” Hutton SAUGERTIES- Lawrence “Larry” Hutton, 62, of Cole Bank Road died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at his residence. Born Feb. 16, 1957 in Albany; he is the son of Carol Pomeroy and the late Howard Hutton. An area resident for many years, he loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. Survivors besides his mother of Mt. Marion; include three, daughters: Lysandra Hutton of Alaska, Marcella (Matias) Sanchez of Catskill, and Malinda Hutton (Douglas White) of Lake Katrine; a brother, John (Anita) Hutton of Hurley; and a sister, Carol (Tony) Gilbert of East Kingston. Six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. Friends will be received Sunday 4 to 6 p.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence maybe shared with the family at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now