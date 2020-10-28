RED HOOK- Lawrence P. “Skip” Tremper, a lifelong resident of Red Hook, passed away peacefully at the Baptist Home on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Skip was born on Feb. 20, 1937 to the late Dorothy (Griffing) and Pascal Tremper. Skip married his high school sweetheart Doris McDermott on April 27, 1963. Doris predeceased Skip on March 23, 2010. Skip graduated from Red Hook Central High School in 1955. He then proudly served in the United States Army. Upon arrival home from the service, he began his career at IBM and retired after 30+ years. Skip was a longtime member of the Red Hook Rod and Gun Club. He loved spending time outdoors whether it be mowing his lawn or watching the deer graze. Skip is survived by his children: Jeff Tremper of Red Hook, N.Y., and Kelly Mangan (Dan) of Elma, N.Y.; his two grandchildren, Alexandra and Patrick Mangan; his sister, Sue Crane of Red Hook, N.Y.; his sister-in-law, Bet (McDermott) Davis of Austin, Texas; his nephew, Jim Crane (Sonya) of Tivoli, N.Y.; and niece, Jean Lampert (Mitch) of Wilton, Conn. Skip was predeceased by his sister Donna Connolly. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com
