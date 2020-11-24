1/
KINGSTON- Lawrence Shelton, age 68, of Kingston, beloved husband of Leona Shelton for 30 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones, on Nov. 20, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, John Shelton, and his aunt, Joan Benziger. Besides his wife Leona, Lawrence is survived by his two sons, Andrew and Matthew Shelton, whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by his mother, Emma Louise Shelton; his brother, John Shelton; his brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Carey Shelton; his sister, MaryAnn Brown; his sister and brother-in-law, Susan and John Istad; his nieces and nephews, Brent Shelton, Kiersten Clay, Garreth Shelton, Braedon Shelton, and Ceanan Tillinger ; his cousins James, Joseph, and Edward Benziger; as well as numerous other beloved family and friends. Lawrence was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. He attended Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, where he received a BA in History. He later went on to earn a law degree at St. John's University School of Law in Queens, N.Y. He enjoyed a long career as an attorney in Kingston. He was also a Town Magistrate in Marbletown, New York for many years. Those who knew Larry know what a kind, loving, generous, and funny person he was, who loved tennis, traveling, and spending time with his family. Due to the covid pandemic and the desire to keep our loved ones safe, a memorial service will be held at a future date. The family wants to thank all of his caring and wonderful friends and former colleagues who helped to make his life joyous and meaningful. He will be missed. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lawrence-shelton

Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
