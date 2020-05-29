FLORIDA-Lelia Bigotto Ansari passed away on April 18th, 2020 after a long and agonizing battle with Alzheimer’s. She died in Miami Beach, Fla.-at the home of her only child, Meg Florian, where she had been living for the last five and a half years. She was surrounded by care and love right up to the end. Lelia had made Kingston her home for 45 years living on Overlook Drive. During this time she completed her PhD at Columbia University in New York City and taught there as a Professor of Italian Literature. She also founded her own real estate company: Duchess Real Estate, which she ran for many years. Lelia was an extraordinary woman; a kind and generous human being; and was very deeply respected and loved by all who knew her. Her passion was the pursuit of knowledge, with specific interests in Literature, Poetry, Art History, Classical Ballet and Classical Music. She had an innate sense of aesthetics and was drawn to beauty and harmony; and yet at the same time was very down to earth. She loved to garden and had created enchanting landscaping at her home. She is survived by her daughter Meg who loved her beyond any kind of measure. There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Patrick’s Church in Miami Beach, later this summer. Her formal funeral and final resting place will be in her native hometown of Bassano Del Grappa, Italy – when travel is safe and possible. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lelia-bigotto
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 29 to May 31, 2020.