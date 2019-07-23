|
|
Leo C. Smith, Jr. OLIVEBRIDGE- Leo C. Smith, Jr., 64, of Olivebridge, N.Y., formerly of Kingston, passed away at home while in the comforting presence of his family on Sunday, July 21, 2019, following a battle with heart disease. He was born in Kingston, N.Y., on Sept. 2, 1954; a son of the late Leo and Elizabeth (Petersen) Smith. He was a graduate of Kingston High School class of ‘73. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, a man of many trades, Leo was self-employed as a master carpenter for his business Second Hand Blues in Kingston. He was known as Captain Leo, or in some cases Capt. Leroy. He loved to sail, he restored his first sailboat “Dust in the Wind”. He proudly earned his captains license from the US Coast Guard and traveled three times down the east coast to Florida. Leo was adventurer who loved hiking the Catskill peaks and participated in the refurbishment of the Catskill Fire Towers. Leo enjoyed eating, especially seafood and sushi. He was involved in scouting in his youth and later as an adult. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kimberly A. (Feltham) Smith; one daughter, Irene E. (Jason) Terranova and their daughter, Evelyn of Catskill; one son, Daniel L. (Jill) Smith and their daughter, Samantha, of Kingston; two sisters, Darlene Neal of Kingston, and Karen Serrano of Saugerties; and two brothers, Joseph (Lynn) Smith of New Paltz and Kevin (Linda) Smith of Kingston. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. He will be missed by his pup, Hinckley. In following Leo’s directives, cremation will be held at Wiltwyck Crematory. The Time of Remembrance will be begin at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2010, at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 1 to 3:30 p.m. In lieu of fresh flowers, the family suggests indoor plants for loved ones to take home and nurture in memory of Leo, or a contribution in his memory to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Leo’s Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 24, 2019