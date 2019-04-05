|
|
Leo Hellerman Red Hook- Leo Hellerman died this past Feb. 1, 2019, at Northern Dutchess Hospital after a brief illness. He was a graduate of Yale University with a doctorate in mathematics. He held many positions in his work with IBM. In addition to his involvement with microprogramming, he authored several articles as president of the Scientific Research Society of America. After retirement from IBM, Dr. Hellerman met and married his second wife, Dorothy. Together, they enjoyed hiking, camping, and travel, both in the U.S. and abroad. Trained in music and piano, Leo gave great pleasure to friends and family with his musical talents. Leo is survived by his wife, Dorothy; three children from his first marriage to Marcia Hellerman: sons, David and Daniel, and daughter Lisa Kopchik; as well as four grandchildren: Francesca, Aaron, David, and Siri. Dr. Hellerman had a lively intelligence, always questioning himself and others about concerns and happenings of life. Loved and respected by all who knew him as a talented, wise, and gentle man, he will be greatly missed. There will be a memorial service for Leo at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Catskills, 320 Sawkill Road, Kingston, N.Y.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 8, 2019