H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
(845) 626-3331
Leon A. Smith

Leon A. Smith Obituary
Leon A. Smith ACCORD- Leon A. Smith of Accord, N.Y., died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. He was 77 years old. Leon was born on March 6, 1942 in Jefferson, Ohio; the son of the late Arthur and Aileen (Labar) Smith. For many years Leon worked for V.A.W. of America. He retired in 1993 as Vice President of Operations. Leon was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending the winters in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., with his wife Beth. Leon was deeply involved in his community and was a former board member of the Ellenville Community Hospital, a Town of Rochester Councilman; he was on the Board of Directors for the Ulster County Resource Recovery Agency and was a member of the Ellenville Elks Lodge 1971 in Napanoch for over 40 years. For the last 32 years Leon and Beth took pleasure in owning horses and enjoyed following their trotters around the state. In addition to his loving wife, Beth, of 39 years, Leon is survived by his children: Debra Smith (Mark) of Napanoch, Diane Steers (Paul) of Stone Ridge, Kelly Der Cola (David) of Hurley, Mark Smith (Yonnie) of Stone Ridge, David Smith (Lauri) of Accord, and Marcia Hodes (David) of Stone Ridge; his grandchildren, Sara Gross, Nicole Steers, Daniel Steers, Lauren Steers, Brett Steers, Mackenzie Der Cola, Maggie Der Cola, Taevin Smith, Kendall Smith, Jessica Miller, and John Hodes; and his great-granddaughter, Josephine Belle Keech. Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at HB Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. A service of celebration will begin that afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Contributions may be made in Leon’s memory to the . To send a personal condolence to Leon’s family please visit humistonfu neralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 11, 2019
