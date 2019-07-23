Home

Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Leon R. Scheffel

Leon R. Scheffel Obituary
Leon R. Scheffel SAUGERTIES- Leon R. Scheffel, 73, of Esopus Creek Rd. died suddenly Monday, July 22, 2019, at his residence. Born Nov. 30, 1945 in Saugerties; he was the son of the late Raymond and Bertha Scheffel. For many years he was employed at the Kingston Daily Freeman as a pressman. He loved boating and enjoyed spending time with his family on the boat on the Hudson River. Survivors include a son, Ray of Saugerties; a daughter, Andrea of Saugerties; and a sister, Elaine Scheffel of Pennsylvania. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by a son, Steven R. Scheffel, and a sister, Victoria Tobiassen. His Funeral Service will be held 6 p.m.Thursday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Saugerties. Friends will be received Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneral Home.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 24, 2019
