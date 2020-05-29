KINGSTON-Leonidas Santouris: July 26, 1930 – May 22, 2020. “Loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.” Leonidas (“Louie”) Santouris, 89, passed away peacefully and entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was the husband of Maroulio (“Maria”) Santouris for 62 years. Born in Palaiopoli, Andros, Greece on July 26, 1930, he was one of six children, born to the late Ioannis and Asimina Santouris. Raised and educated in Greece, he worked as a Chief Steward on large oil tankers. He then immigrated to the United States with his wife and two children in 1969 to realize the “American Dream” for his family. He worked as a chef in various restaurants across New Jersey, Connecticut and New York and ultimately owned and operated Andros Diner in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Along with his wife, he helped his son open and operate King’s Pizza Restaurant in Kingston, N.Y. Leonidas enjoyed many things throughout his life such as gardening, fishing and cooking. He loved spending time in Greece with family and friends. As a member of the Cultural Association of Palaiopoli “O Hermis”, he is recognized for his significant contributions since the inception of the association. Above all, he will forever be remembered as a true family man, hard-working provider and a man of faith. He was a hero to his grandchildren who he helped raise. He leaves behind his wife, Maroulio (“Maria”) Santouris, children, John Santouris and Chris Pertesis and her husband John J. Pertesis; his grandchildren, Mina and Dimitrios Avdalas and Maria and Steven P. Rountos, as well as his three great-grandchildren, Chrysoula Avdalas and Panayiotis and Katerina Rountos, who brought him so much joy, laughter and happiness. Arrangements: Due to the pandemic of the COVID-19 Virus, all funeral services for Leonidas will be held private and at the convenience of the family. Leonidas will be entombed at the Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery in Kingston, N.Y. Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home in Kingston, N.Y. has been entrusted with handling Leonida’s funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, Leonidas may be remembered with contributions made to the following: St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 294 Greenkill Ave., Kingston, NY 12401- http://www.lastingmemories.com/leonidas-santouris-santouris
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 29 to May 31, 2020.