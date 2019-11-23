|
|
KINGSTON- LeRoy “Tink” Washington, Sr., 92, of Kingston, N.Y., peacefully passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at home.He was born Dec. 28, 1926 in Skippers, Va., the son of the late Willie and Mary Washington. Tink served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He later worked the brickyards before finishing his career in construction with Local 17 out of Newburgh, N.Y., retiring as a Foreman. He was a member of both the American Legion Post #150 and Joyce Schirick VFW Post #1386, serving with the Color Guard for many years. He loved to fish, garden, socialize with family and friends, and scenic drives in the Hudson Valley. Tink was an active participant in his church, Riverview Missionary Baptist Church, often volunteering his time and skill with various projects. Tink is survived by his wife of 65 years, Agnes Washington of Kingston; his son, LeRoy (Joan) Washington, Jr., of Kingston; daughter-in-law, Jeanette Washington; sister, Audrey (Donald) VanDemark; sister-in-laws, Gladys Thomason and Hattie May Washington; four grandsons, eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by his daughter, Donna Washington; brothers, David, William (Jeanette), George (Helen), and Joseph (Catherine) Washington; and sisters, Virgie (Frances) Drake and Bertha (Louis) Smith; and grandson, Jeffery D’Aguilar.The family will receive their friends at Riverview Missionary Baptist Church, 240 Catherine St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, from 10a.m. to 12 p.m. The Homegoing service will be take place at 12 p.m. with burial following at Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. A tribute for Tink can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/leroy-washington-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 24, 2019