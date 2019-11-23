Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Riverview Missionary Baptist Church
240 Catherine St
Kingston, NY
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Riverview Missionary Baptist Church
240 Catherine St
Kingston, NY
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for LeRoy Washington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeRoy Washington Sr.


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LeRoy Washington Sr. Obituary
KINGSTON- LeRoy “Tink” Washington, Sr., 92, of Kingston, N.Y., peacefully passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at home.He was born Dec. 28, 1926 in Skippers, Va., the son of the late Willie and Mary Washington. Tink served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He later worked the brickyards before finishing his career in construction with Local 17 out of Newburgh, N.Y., retiring as a Foreman. He was a member of both the American Legion Post #150 and Joyce Schirick VFW Post #1386, serving with the Color Guard for many years. He loved to fish, garden, socialize with family and friends, and scenic drives in the Hudson Valley. Tink was an active participant in his church, Riverview Missionary Baptist Church, often volunteering his time and skill with various projects. Tink is survived by his wife of 65 years, Agnes Washington of Kingston; his son, LeRoy (Joan) Washington, Jr., of Kingston; daughter-in-law, Jeanette Washington; sister, Audrey (Donald) VanDemark; sister-in-laws, Gladys Thomason and Hattie May Washington; four grandsons, eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by his daughter, Donna Washington; brothers, David, William (Jeanette), George (Helen), and Joseph (Catherine) Washington; and sisters, Virgie (Frances) Drake and Bertha (Louis) Smith; and grandson, Jeffery D’Aguilar.The family will receive their friends at Riverview Missionary Baptist Church, 240 Catherine St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, from 10a.m. to 12 p.m. The Homegoing service will be take place at 12 p.m. with burial following at Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. A tribute for Tink can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/leroy-washington-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LeRoy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -