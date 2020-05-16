KINGSTON- Leslie Anne Banks (Van Loan) of Harwich Street, Kingston, passed away peacefully while in the comforting presence of her loving family on Thursday, May 14, 2020, following a year long battle with cancer. The oldest of seven children, she was born in Kingston, N.Y., on Jan. 3, 1959. Raised in Port Ewen, Leslie was well loved in her town. She never had an enemy in her whole life, greeted everyone with a hug and kiss every time she saw them, and loved everyone with her whole heart. She made the best deviled eggs in town and never met a dance floor she didn’t like. Above all, she was the most loving mother of four children and four grandchildren who were her greatest loves, besides her steadfast and dedicated husband of 40 years. She is survived by her adoring husband, Kenneth J. Banks, Jr.; her children, Kenneth J. Banks, III, (Nichole Hladik) of Kingston, Melissa Banks-Harshberger (Clay) of Port Ewen, Shane Banks (Aly Stacey) of Saugerties, and Megan Banks-Scanlon (Jeremy); and her grandchildren, Zachary Banks, Keegan Banks, Landon Banks, and Isla Banks. Her brother James Banks, who never left her side at the end. He always gave her an ear to listen and a hand to hold. Her mother-in-law, Janis Carlson-Loring who loved her since the day she met her 44 years ago. Additionally, she is survived by other siblings, Christine Prehn (John) of Lake Katrine, Patricia McDonough of Kingston, NY; Jim (Doreen) Van Loan of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Edward Van Loan of Surfside Beach, S.C., and Gerard Van Loan (Katherine) of Kingston, N.Y., and her mother Maureen Van Loan (Hickey) of Surfside Beach, S.C. She is predeceased by her father Edward F. Van Loan, and her beloved sister, Mary C. Van Loan. The Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus is entrusted with Leslie's care and arrangements which are private. In lieu of flowers, Leslie asked that contributions in her memory be made to the charity organization that was the nearest & dearest to her heart: Christmas Wishes Ulster County, P.O. Box 4152, Kingston, N.Y., 12402 Services and interment by her father in St. Mary's Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A public celebration of Leslie's life will be announced at a later date. Send an expression of condolence by visiting Leslie's Book of memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/leslie-anne-banks
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 16 to May 17, 2020.