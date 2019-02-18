|
Leslie E. “Lester” Litts PORT EWEN- Leslie E. “Lester” Litts, 61 of Broadway, Port Ewen, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. He was born in Kingston, N.Y., on Sept. 5, 1957; a son of the late Harold and Dolores (Coddington) Litts. Lester was employed as a steel fabricator for Bailey Pottery, Kingston, and also with Mott’s Fruit Farm, Ulster Park, and Millen’s Steel. He loved to fish the Hudson River and as a youth, deer hunting. He was an avid four-wheeler and great at “fabricating jokes” while around the campfire. He also loved gardening. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathy Litts; his children, Kathleen Litts, and her companion Joshua Terpening, Jessica (Paul) Shultis, and Rosanne Coddington; siblings, Harold (Diane) Litts, Thomas (Tammy) Dolan, Helen Creegan, Nancy Litts, Michael (Luann) Litts, Frank (Nan) Litts, Kevin (Bonnie) Litts, and Rose Litts; seven grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by a son, Michael Paul Litts; siblings, Dolores Clarkson and John Wayne Dolan; and a granddaughter, Averiana MCcaster. A Time of Remembrance will begin at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, (www.GVVFH.com). Memorial visitation will be held prior to the service from 2 to 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests indoor plants for loved ones to take home and nurture in memory of Lester.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 19, 2019