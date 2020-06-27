Lila A. Heinrich
KINGSTON-Lila L. Heinrich, 81, of Kingston, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at home. Born Oct. 21, 1938 in Phoenicia, she is the daughter of the late Raymond and Lila Lee Kirk. A homemaker, Lila enjoyed family time especially when it was shared with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lila and her husband vacationed every summer in Myrtle Beach. She also enjoyed trips to casinos and was an avid reader. Surviving are her children, Frank A. Heinrich and his husband Richard Walker of North Carolina, Diane Kemble and her husband William of Saugerties, Deborah Gray and her husband Kenneth of Accord, Beth Manansala and her husband Arthur of Idaho and Stacy Heinrich of Saugerties. Nine grandchildren; Michael, Amy, Erin, Colin, Jenna, Aiden, Sara, Armory, Rachel. Four great-grandchildren; Kyla, Elijah, Anthony, and Ezra. A brother Raymond Kirk also survives. Lila's husband Anthony Heinrich predeceased her in 2004. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. A graveside inurnment will take place at a later date in Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lila-a-heinrich-1

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
