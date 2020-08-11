1/
Lillian Mae Latimore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOWN OF ULSTER- Lillian Mae Latimore, 54, of the Town of Ulster died Sunday Aug. 9, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Born in Newburgh on Jan. 7, 1966; she was a daughter of the late Peter and Dawn (Staples) Latimore. Surviving are her children, Steven Erceg and his wife Christine, Dawn Wager-Mascalino and her husband Patrick, Christine Rourke; her brothers, Peter Latimore and his wife Jennifer, Roger Latimore and his wife Alexa and Charlie Latimore; her sister, Judith Bell and her husband Joseph. 11 grandchildren who's lives revolved around Lillian. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Her son, Brian Wage,r died previously. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity in the funeral home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lillian-mae-latimore

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved