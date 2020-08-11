TOWN OF ULSTER- Lillian Mae Latimore, 54, of the Town of Ulster died Sunday Aug. 9, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Born in Newburgh on Jan. 7, 1966; she was a daughter of the late Peter and Dawn (Staples) Latimore. Surviving are her children, Steven Erceg and his wife Christine, Dawn Wager-Mascalino and her husband Patrick, Christine Rourke; her brothers, Peter Latimore and his wife Jennifer, Roger Latimore and his wife Alexa and Charlie Latimore; her sister, Judith Bell and her husband Joseph. 11 grandchildren who's lives revolved around Lillian. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Her son, Brian Wage,r died previously. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity in the funeral home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lillian-mae-latimore