HINGHAM, MASS.- Lillian Ruth Gunderud Larkin, 93, formerly of Kingston, passed away on Oct. 22, 2019, at Linden Ponds, Hingham, Mass.Born Sept. 19, 1926 in New York City; the daughter of Norwegian immigrants, the late Einar and Gjertrud (Johansen) Gunderud. Lillian grew up in High Woods, N.Y., and graduated from Saugerties High School at the age of 15. She was married to her husband, Michael J. Larkin, for 45 years until his passing in 2001. Lillian was an accomplished woman and devoted mother, who always put her family first. She was a licensed insurance agent and served as vice-president of the Larkin Insurance Agency. Lillian was an active community volunteer and was a member of the Junior League of Kingston, the Benedictine Hospital Auxiliary, and the Twaalfskill Golf Club. She loved to travel and garden, was a voracious reader, a talented watercolor artist, and a late-in-life internet surfer. Lillian will be most remembered for her kind, compassionate and gentle manner. Lillian is survived by her children, Brian Larkin of Raleigh, N.C., Michael Larkin and his wife, Kathy, of Burlington, Vt., Joan Larkin Bullock and her husband, Michael, of Hopkinton, Mass., and Carol Lee Larkin of Oceanside, Calif.; her brothers, John Gunderud and his wife, Frances, and Hans Gunderud and his wife, Hetty, of High Woods, N.Y.; her sister-in-law, Joanne Larkin Quilty, of Dallas, Texas; her beloved granddaughters, Cassandra Larkin Bullock and Anna Grace Bullock, both of Syracuse, N.Y.; and 26 nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her husband, Michael J. Larkin, and her brother, Harry R. Gunderud. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. A family graveside ceremony and inurnment will be held at the Hurley Cemetery at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider performing a random act of kindness in Lillian’s memory or by making a memorial donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or the YMCA of Kingston & Ulster County. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lillian-ruth-gunderud-larkin
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 29, 2019