SAUGERTIES- Lillisann “Ann” Wilber, of Saugerties, died on Dec. 5, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston.Born in her family home in Phoenicia, N.Y.; she was the daughter of the late William and Aline (Schwarzwalder) Frost.Ann was a homemaker and was known as the caretaker of her family. She appreciated spending time with her friends at Hickory Ridge and had a love for all animals.Ann is survived by her daughter, Kathy Canger of Saugerties, and many friends.Besides her parents Ann was predeceased by her husband, Ashley W. Wilbur in 1991, and her companion, Clifford “Chip” Chase.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Woodstock Cemetery at 10 a.m.Arrangements are under the guidance of Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Tinker Street, Woodstock, N.Y.Condolences may be left for Ann’s family by visiting www.lasherfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/lillisann-wilber
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 8, 2019
