RED HOOK- Lincoln D. Hard, 77, of Red Hook, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on June 20, 1942, in Torrington, Conn.; he was the youngest of the ten children of the late Ernest and Anne (Conable) Hard. Lincoln married Franciska Kish on Jan. 19, 1974 in Whitethorn, Calif., and she survives at home in Red Hook. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1960-1964 and then worked for the military as a standard labs technician, calibrating instruments in both Vietnam and the Philippines. Lincoln attended Bard College in Red Hook and the University of the Americas in Mexico. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy and worked for many years as an adult care worker with Rhinebeck Country School in Rhinebeck, Devereaux in Red Hook, and for the State of New York in various group homes. The passion of his adult life was his family and serving God. He was known as a kind, gentle, and funny man who lived his faith openly. He was generous with his time and willingly shared his resources and home with those in need. Being raised on an orchard, he became an avid gardener and lover of the outdoors. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his children, Nathan (Claudia) Hard of Berlin, Germany, Bethany Joy of Nashville, Tenn., Lisa (Colin) Lloyd of Red Hook, N.Y., and Naomi Hard of Red Hook, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Olivia and Alex Hard of Berlin, Germany, Gabriel, Juliana, and Leon Berrios of Nashville, Tenn., Quinton and Max Lloyd, and Grace Hard of Red Hook, N.Y.; along with extended family and friends. Due to current restrictions, graveside services and interment will be private at St. John's Reformed Church Cemetery, Red Hook. Memorial donations may be made in Lincoln’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/ Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lincoln-d-hard
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 15 to May 17, 2020.