WEST HURLEY- Linda Barbara Eighmey, of West Hurley, N.Y. died peacefully at her home on May 16, 2020. Born in Kingston, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Rosalind (Winters) Ahrens. Linda graduated from Kingston High School in 1965. She was a member of the Shady Methodist Church, and Kings Daughters. She enjoyed listening to Country Music. Linda enjoyed many years of motorcycling with her husband Doug, and was a member of the Goldwing Road Runners Association. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Douglas Eighmey; her son, Alan Eighmey of West Camp, N.Y.; her daughter, Bonnie Dingman; her son in-law, Mark Dingman; grandson, Benjamin Dingman all of Williamstown, Mass.; her brothers, Vincent Aherns, Oscar Aherns and his wife Nancy; her sister, Paulette Yarter and her husband Roger; and many nieces and nephews. After marriage, Linda worked for Koenig’s Insurance Agency in Kingston, N.Y. While raising a family, she had various jobs including cleaning houses, Police dispatching for the Town of Hurley, and as a cashier for local stores. Her last position before her retirement was as a Receptionist at Ulster-Greene ARC, in Kingston, N.Y. Family will receive friends on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, from 11 to 1 p.m. at Lasher Funeral Home Inc. 100 Tinker Street Woodstock, N.Y. Graveside Service will follow with inurnment in the Woodstock Cemetery. Visitors are required to wear a facemask and social distancing may limit the capacity inside the funeral home. Donations in lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated if made in the form of contributions to The Shady United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 61, Lake Hill, N.Y., 12448, or The American Diabetes Association, 2451 Chrystal Drive Suite 900 Arlington, Va., 22202. Condolences, tributes and photos may be left for the Eighmey Family by visiting www.lasherfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-barbara-eighmey-1