Linda C. Rivera

Linda C. Rivera Obituary
Linda C. Rivera WEST HURLEY- Linda C. Rivera, 70, of West Hurley died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Saint Peter’s Hospital in Albany. Born Sept. 3, 1948 in Brooklyn; she was a daughter of the late Frank and Cecelia (Goodison) Liebel. A homemaker who loved watching over her grandchildren, Linda had previously been a first grade teacher at the Good Shepherd School for many years. She loved the outdoors, gardening, and a trip to Dave and Buster’s and she was known to her family as “the scratch off queen”. Surviving is her husband of 47 years, Hugh Rivera; her children, Penny Wotherspoon of West Hurley, Heather Delano (Michael) of Rochester and Robyn Rivera (Josh Merante) of Shokan; and her siblings, Robert, Kevin, Ronald, and Donald Liebel, and Judy Krusher. Nine grandchildren, many nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, her sisters, Joan Petersen, June Hogan, and brothers, Frank, Dennis, and Wayne Liebel, all died previously. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. Inurnment at a later date in Rosendale Plains Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 18, 2019
