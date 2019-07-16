|
|
Linda D. Graham OLIVEBRIDGE- As the daughter of dairy farmers, Linda Drew Graham learned to value nature and the gifts it provided to those who sought them. A lifelong gardener, fisherman, and hunter, she passed her ability to make use of the earth’s abundance to her children. Linda, 62, of Olivebridge, N.Y., died from cancer, Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home near the beautiful hills and green pastures where she grew up. Born on June 2, 1957, in Margaretville, N.Y., Linda was the fifth of Howard and Marjorie Drew’s five children. She attended grade school and high school in Andes, N.Y., and married Nelson (Rusty) Graham in Margaretville, on Sept. 13, 1975. After Rusty and Linda’s two sons, Aaron and Bryan, were born, family became Linda’s main focus. She loved being a mother. An incredible cook and baker, Linda proudly grew food in her garden, using her imagination to create family meals with her harvest. Linda’s first full time job other than raising her family was with a close family friend, Tom Stratton, building his custom house. She started as a laborer, and after two years, knew how to build a house. She also worked at Woodstock Chimes for several years. In 2004, Linda began work as a corrections officer for the Ulster County Sheriff’s Department in Kingston, N.Y. She welcomed the opportunity to help others, working as a guard at the jail and helping transport inmates, later becoming corrections assistant. She was beloved and respected by both colleagues and inmates, treating all people she encountered with equal kindness. She worked until very recently. When she became a grandmother, aka Oma, to Emmett, Annika, and Zoey, Linda hosted tea parties in the living room, and shared puzzles, Play-Doh, and cuddles on the couch with them. Hunting for toy treasures at yard sales became one of her favorite pastimes. Compassionate and thoughtful, Linda preferred to help others rather than have anyone worry about her. Linda and Rusty cherished spending time with family, and treasured their trips to coastal Maine, where they savored the lobster rolls and lighthouses. She is survived by her husband, Nelson Graham, of Olivebridge, N.Y.; her sons, Aaron Graham of Olivebridge, N.Y., Bryan (Dahlia) Graham of Kingston, N.Y.; her siblings, John (Sharon) Drew of Andes, N.Y., Don (Peg) Drew of Troy, N.Y., Jim (Leslie) Drew of New Hampshire, Jane Drew of Andes, N.Y.; her grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her parents and parents-in-law preceded Linda in death. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., where family and friends may visit on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. For those who wish, contributions in Linda’s memory may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation at bcrf.org. A tribute for Linda can be found at www.Key serFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 17, 2019