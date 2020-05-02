KINGSTON- Linda K. Bohan, 78, of Kingston, died April 25, 2020 at Ten Broeck Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lake Katrine. She was born on Long Island on Jan. 15, 1942 to Robert and Helen Regan. A longtime area resident, Linda graduated salutatorian in 1960 from Kingston’s Academy of St. Ursula. She began her career working for Dr. Elbert McFadden and worked for several other doctors and places of employment throughout the area. She was very active in various local parishes of the Catholic church. More recently at Ten Broeck, she was active in choir, the Red Hat Club, and enjoyed participating in the rosary each week. Linda is predeceased by her parents and by her son, Darren Bohan. She is survived by her children, Gary Bohan and his wife, Carol, of Upton, Mass., Michael Bohan and his partner, Michele Roeder, of Lanesboro, Mass., and Leslie Luksberg and her husband, Joshua, of West Hartford, Conn.; and seven grandchildren, Nicholas Weichold and Ashley Bohan, Stephanie, Kimberly, and Nicole Bohan, Jackson and Mallory Luksberg; and one great-granddaughter, Chloe Weichold. Linda is also survived by her siblings, Rick, Susan, and Stephen Regan, and leaves behind many loved ones, including Katie Rubin of Staten Island. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Services will be private. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-k-bohan
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 2 to May 3, 2020.