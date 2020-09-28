1/
Linda L. Purcell
ST. REMY- Linda L. Purcell, 71, of Saint Remy died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Born July 23, 1949 in Kingston; she was a daughter of the late Clarence Stoutenburg and Mary Stoutenburg. A homemaker, Linda enjoyed crafting and sewing. She would make the uniforms for the Kingston Indians Drum and Bugle Corps. Surviving is her husband of 50 two years, William R. Purcell, Sr.; her son, Paul Thomas Purcell and his wife Elizabeth; her grandson, Devin Purcell; her step grandchildren, Lisa and Robert Henderson; her brothers, Clarence Stoutenburg and his wife Tina and Martin Stoutenburg. Her sisters, Frances Leveque, and Cynthia Cossaboon both died previously. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Facial coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity inside the funeral home. A funeral service will take place Thursday 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Saint Remy Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-l-purcell

Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
