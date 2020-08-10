WOODSTOCK- Linda Lou DuBois, 74, of John Joy Rd. died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. Born June 13, 1946 in Kingston;she was the daughter of the late Max and Alice Benson. A lifetime area resident she was a former employee of the F.L.Russell Corp. in Mt. Marion and a data processing employee of Iron Mountain in Rosendale. She was involved for several years with Girl Scouting as a troop leader, trainer, and recruiter. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Charles H. DuBois; two daughters, Linda (Shawn)Doig of Palenville, Kelly (Michael Johnson) DuBois of Glasco; two sons, Christopher and Chuck (Denise Isaacson) both of Saugerties; her siblings: Alice Clapper, Maxine Ortiz, Mark and Aaron Benson; and her grandchildren whom she adored, Stephon, Danielle, Allison, Marcel, Benjamin, Micah, and Thomas. She was predeceased by a brother, Larry Benson. Her Funeral service will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to the The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
in memory of Linda -- https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate
