Linda Lou DuBois
WOODSTOCK- Linda Lou DuBois, 74, of John Joy Rd. died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. Born June 13, 1946 in Kingston;she was the daughter of the late Max and Alice Benson. A lifetime area resident she was a former employee of the F.L.Russell Corp. in Mt. Marion and a data processing employee of Iron Mountain in Rosendale. She was involved for several years with Girl Scouting as a troop leader, trainer, and recruiter. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Charles H. DuBois; two daughters, Linda (Shawn)Doig of Palenville, Kelly (Michael Johnson) DuBois of Glasco; two sons, Christopher and Chuck (Denise Isaacson) both of Saugerties; her siblings: Alice Clapper, Maxine Ortiz, Mark and Aaron Benson; and her grandchildren whom she adored, Stephon, Danielle, Allison, Marcel, Benjamin, Micah, and Thomas. She was predeceased by a brother, Larry Benson. Her Funeral service will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to the The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society in memory of Linda -- https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-lou-dubois

Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
