Linda M. Hayman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGSTON-Linda M. Hayman, 68, of Kingston died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at home. Born July 6, 1951 in Kingston, the daughter of the late Carl and Dorothy (Grimm) Temple. Linda was a claims representative at United Healthcare for 15 years. She enjoyed NASCAR Racing, camping and traveling. Surviving is her husband of 43 years, Richard Hayman; her daughter, Kelly Clum and her husband Brian, stepson, Richard J. Hayman and his wife Lisa, her grandchildren, Richard J. Hayman, III, Jackson Clum, Madelyn Clum, Sarah Thomas, Branden Clum, Hannah Clum, Antje and Anneke Nijboer; her sister, Ev Pardini and her husband Mike, her brothers, Donald Temple (Judy) and James Temple. Many nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, her son, Thomas Appa died previously. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com There will be no services. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Hudson Valley Hospice, 200 Aaron Court, Kingston, N.Y. 12401 or CAP's (Cancer Assistance for Parents Fund) 30 Grand Street Kingston, N.Y. 12401. CAP's provides financial assistance to families fighting cancer and consumed by the astronomical costs that come along with the illness. http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-m-hayman

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved