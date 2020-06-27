KINGSTON-Linda M. Hayman, 68, of Kingston died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at home. Born July 6, 1951 in Kingston, the daughter of the late Carl and Dorothy (Grimm) Temple. Linda was a claims representative at United Healthcare for 15 years. She enjoyed NASCAR Racing, camping and traveling. Surviving is her husband of 43 years, Richard Hayman; her daughter, Kelly Clum and her husband Brian, stepson, Richard J. Hayman and his wife Lisa, her grandchildren, Richard J. Hayman, III, Jackson Clum, Madelyn Clum, Sarah Thomas, Branden Clum, Hannah Clum, Antje and Anneke Nijboer; her sister, Ev Pardini and her husband Mike, her brothers, Donald Temple (Judy) and James Temple. Many nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, her son, Thomas Appa died previously. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com There will be no services. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Hudson Valley Hospice, 200 Aaron Court, Kingston, N.Y. 12401 or CAP's (Cancer Assistance for Parents Fund) 30 Grand Street Kingston, N.Y. 12401. CAP's provides financial assistance to families fighting cancer and consumed by the astronomical costs that come along with the illness. http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-m-hayman
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.