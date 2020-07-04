1/1
KINGSTON- Linda Mae Tierney, 75, of Kingston, N.Y., and Naples, Fla., passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y., after a brief illness, with family by her side. She was born Nov. 4, 1944 in Sharon, Conn.; daughter of Herbert and Norma (Boice) Klippel. Linda was married to her husband of 53 years, Thomas M. Tierney. She was a graduate of the Vassar Brothers Hospital School of Nursing and later worked at UGARC Brookside School in Cottekill, N.Y., for many years. She was a member of the Wiltwyck Quilters Guild, Coach House Players, and the Mid-Hudson Women's Chorus. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Tierney of Kingston; her father, Herbert C. Klippel of Port Ewen; her daughters, Shannon Goodrich and her husband Michael of Port Ewen, and Kerry Wolfeil and her husband Craig Kingston, her grandchildren, Joshua Wolfeil, Allison Wolfeil, Mackenzie Goodrich, and Ryleigh Goodrich, her sister-in-law, Marie Klippel of Kingston; as well as one niece and two nephews. In addition to her mother, she is predeceased by her brother, Herbert B. Klippel. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where the family will receive visitors on Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. If you would like to attend, please click here to reserve your visitation time with Linda’s family.https://app.planhero.com/gatherings/5927-linda-tierney-visiting-hours The funeral service and burial in Hurley Cemetery will be held privately on Monday July 6, 2020. For those who wish, contributions in Linda’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. A tribute for Linda can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-mae-tierney

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
