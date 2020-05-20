Linda R. Wolven Eppard
KINGSTON- Linda R. Wolven Eppard, 66, of Belvedere St., Kingston died Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born in Kingston; a daughter of Dolores Cooney Wolven Wyncoop and the late Clifford “Chuck” Wolven. Formerly of Hurley, Linda was a graduate of Kingston High School and attended SUNY Ulster. She previously worked at Sears and at Bank of America. She married James Eppard on Sept. 8, 1974. Wife of James Eppard; mother of Joseph (Melissa) Eppard of Connelly and Joshua (Tamara) Eppard of Glenmont; grandmother of Julian Eppard; daughter-in-law of Wayland and Barbara Eppard; sister-in-law of John and Marge Eppard; step daughter of Gerard “Jerry” Wyncoop; and step sister of Nancy Wyncoop Bower (Brian) of Acra, Paul Wyncoop and Lisa Orwell of Vermont, David Wyncoop of Accord and Mark Wyncoop (Carla) of Kingston. She was the daughter-in-law of the late Mary Eppard and sister-in-law of the late Richard Eppard. In the interest of public safety and the mandates issued by the Governor of New York State, Linda’s visitation and time of sharing will unfortunately be held privately. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Linda’s memory be sent to The Alzheimer’s Association, 2649 South Rd #101, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601 alz.org/hudsonvalley http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-r-wolven-eppard

