KINGSTON-Linda Rae (VanKleeck) Brownlie. Linda passed to the loving care of our Father in Heaven on Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:45 AM. Linda was surrounded by her immediate family at the time of her passing. In life, Linda was generous, loving, caring and inspiring. Her effervescent and outgoing personality, bright smile and twinkling blue eyes radiated to everyone who met her. She never had a bad word for anyone and always had a cheerful attitude even through the difficult last days. A prolific artist and floral designer, Linda developed a unique form of abstract art, known as “wax painting," by melting ordinary crayons with a small electric iron. Her paintings were widely sought after and can be found hanging in the homes and offices of family and friends far and wide. Linda was born in 1947 in Kingston, New York, the daughter of Ray and Edna VanKleeck. In high school, Linda was the captain of the cheerleading squad, an accomplished skier and ice skater, and always enjoyed being a bit mischievous. After graduating from Rondout Valley High School in 1965, she attended both Ulster County Community College and the State University at New Paltz. Linda was a long-time member of the Marbletown Reformed Church where she taught Sunday School while her children, Dawn and Tom, were growing up. Linda is survived by Thomas Brownlie; daughter Dawn (Brownlie) Kitner and son-in-law Glen of Clayton, North Carolina; son Thomas Brownlie and daughter-in-law Jennifer (Repke) Brownlie of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; sister Judy VanKleeck and husband Bruce of Massachusetts; sister Karen (VanKleeck) Burkhard and husband Henry Burkhard of Citrus Springs, Florida; sister Dr. Anne VanKleeck and husband Jim Smeeding of Dallas, Texas; and brother Raymond VanKleeck and wife Bonnie VanKleeck of Stone Ridge, New York. Linda was predeceased by youngest sibling, John VanKleeck. Linda is also survived by three grandsons, Jacob and Drew Granger of Clayton, North Carolina, and Mateo Brownlie of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, sister-in-law, Lois Vankeeck of Citrus Springs, Florida and numerous nieces and nephews. Linda will be interred at the family memorial garden on Mill Dam Road, Stone Ridge http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-rae-vankleeck-brownlie