Linda Rinaldo
TROY-Linda L. Rinaldo, 72, of Royal Court and formerly of Saugerties died Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born Sept. 11, 1947 in Kingston, N.Y. the daughter of the late Richard and Vera Merwin. An area resident for many years she was employed for over 43 years as a automotive bookkeeper. She was a long time employee of James J. Dargan and Sawyer Motors. Survivors include her husband, John Rinaldo, a son, John and his wife Tina Rinaldo of Castleon, Vt. and a daughter, Carol and her husband Christopher Gagnon of East Greenbush. Four grandchildren: Dean and Shanna Rinaldo and Kristina and Cassandra Gagnon. Four sisters, Mildred Wilkens of Oneonta, Marjorie Peck of Shandaken, Joan Bruno of Merritt Island, Fla. and Sue Kinahan of Cocoa Beach, Fla. Several nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by a brother Richard Merwin and a sister, Janice Merwin. Her graveside service will be held privately in the Blue Mt. Cemetery, Saugerties with the Rev. Anthony Mecca officiating. A public Service of Remembrance will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-rinaldo

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
