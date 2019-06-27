|
Lindsay B. Melancon BLOSSVALE, N.Y.- Lindsay B. Melancon, 13, of Blossvale, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2019 at her home. She was born on Jan. 20, 2006 in Kingston, N.Y., a daughter of Brian and Julie Dykeman Melancon. Lindsay currently was a 7th grade High Honor Roll student at Camden Middle School. She loved to dance, draw, write, read, and bake. Lindsay taught herself how to play the ukulele and could often be found swinging on her outdoor swing or lovingly playing with her brother and sister. She was a member of Girl Scout Troop #20950 and attended Camden United Methodist Church. Lindsay will be remembered and missed by her mother and father, Brian and Julie Melancon, Blossvale; maternal grandparents, Cissy and Larry Dykeman, Elizaville, N.Y.; paternal grandparents, Judy and Mark Parfitt, Middletown, N.Y., and John and Wendy Melancon, St. Simons Island, Ga.; one sister, Madeline Melancon; and one brother, Calvin Melancon, both at home; three aunts, Karin Dykeman and Michael Spath, Kara Powis and Kate Tierney, Tina and David Powis-Dow; one uncle, Andrew Melancon; cousins, Katelynn, Emily, Adam, and Kai; in addition to other family members and many friends. She was predeceased by one aunt, Valerie Dykeman. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. (Noon) Saturday, June 29, 2019, from the Camden United Methodist Church, under the direction of the LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc. Camden, N.Y. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. until the start of services at the church, 132 Main Street. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 120 Wall Street, 29th Floor, New York, N.Y., 10005. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneral home.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 28, 2019