KINGSTON- Lisa Hedrington-Lewis was born Nov. 5, 1967 to Barbara Hedrington in the Bronx, N.Y. She moved to Kingston at a young age. Lisa resided at Astor Home for Children until she was 18. At age 18, she began working at the YMCA where she met Stanley Lewis, her husband and lifetime best friend. They had a son together, Trevion. Lisa touched many lived in her 52 years. Nothing beat her sense of humor and she often said Stanley and Tre were the only ones could match it. She loved making people laugh and brought light to others in their hardest times.Lisa is survived by her dog, Luna; her husband, Stanley; her son, Tre; her siblings, Barbara, Theresa, Robert, Ron, Crinston, and Cristian; as well as many nieces and nephews. Lisa was loved by many and will continue to live on in our hearts. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home for a celebration of life on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lisa-hedrington-lewis
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 12, 2020