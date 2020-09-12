DEDHAM, MASS.- Lisa Marie (Douglas) Whelan of Dedham, Mass., passed away on Sept. 2, 2020 after a battle with colon cancer. Lisa was born on May 12, 1978 in Kingston, N.Y., the daughter of Donna and Charles Wesley of Port Ewen, N.Y., and the late Eugene Douglas of Kingston, N.Y. In addition to her mother and stepfather, Lisa is survived by her husband, Erik, originally of Stratford, Conn.; beloved sons, Lukas and Zachary; siblings, Mary and Adam Deitz and Casey and Brent Halton; two nieces, Adelaide and Juniper Halton; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Lisa graduated from Kingston High School in 1996, Marist College in 2000, and Northeastern University in 2004. Lisa lived in the Dedham/Boston area since 2001 and worked as a school psychologist for 16 years most recently at Canton High School. She was passionate about her work and touched the lives of many children and families over the years. Her colleagues became friends, and she took great satisfaction in her professional life. In her personal life she loved her husband and boys with all her heart. The greatest gift that she was given was time with all of them this past spring and summer when they were all home together. Life slowed down at just the right time. In addition to spending time with her family, Lisa was a passionate reader and lover of knowledge and could always be found with a book (or two or three) in progress. She also loved movies, music, and trivia. A Celebration of her life will be held online with select family and friends. In lieu of flowers, Lisa has asked for donations to be made in her memory to either the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, www.dana-farber.org/gift
or the Colon Cancer Coalition, www.coloncancercoalition.org/donate/general-fund/
. Her dream is for this disease to one day be cured for all. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com
. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Dedham. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lisa-marie-whelan