Livingston A. Cody
SAUGERTIES- Livingston A. Cody, 91, of the Blue Mt. Rd. died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at his residence. Born Aug. 2, 1929 in Malden-on-Hudson; he was the son of the late Alton and Arline Disbrow Cody. A graduate of Saugerties High School Class of 1946 he served in the United State Army in Africa. After being honorably discharged he enrolled at the University of Miami earning a degree and then at Hartwick College in Oneonta where he earned a second degree. He was a self employed accountant and investor. When not working he enjoyed traveling throughout the world and spending winters in Arizona. Predeceased by his wife, Virginia, in 2016 and a son, Dr. Wayne Cody, survivors include a grand daughter, Katarina Cody and her mother, Donna Cody. Also surviving are dear friends, AnnAdell Stafford and Anthony Missasi. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Katsbaan Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. Of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Livingston’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/livingston-a-cody

Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
