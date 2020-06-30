BURTONSVILLE, MD.- Lois Brandt Barrett, 59, of Sugar Pine Court died Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Laurel, Md. Born Aug. 30, 1960 in Kingston; she was the daughter of Sarah Joan Brandt of Saugerties and the late Everett Brandt. A graduate of Saugerties High School Class of 1978 she went on to Columbia-Greene Community College and received her bachelor degree from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va. While in high school she was a member of the Varsity Softball and Basketball teams. She was formerly a elementary school teacher. Besides her mother of Saugerties, survivors include her husband, David; a son, Andrew and his wife, Jessica Barrett; a daughter, Rebekah and her husband, Riley Vogel both of Md.; three brothers, Edward, Robert (Patricia), and William (Jill) Brandt all of Saugerties; and a sister, JoAnn (Nick) Orichio of New Jersey. Several nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by a son, Joel Barrett. Her graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Friday at the Blue Mt. Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Family suggests donations in her memory be made to the First Baptist Church of Laurel, Md., 20707. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Lois’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/lois-brandt-barrett
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.