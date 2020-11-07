1/1
Lois Marie Smith
1937 - 2020
SPRING HILL, FLA.- Lois Marie Smith (82) of Spring Hill, Fla., passed away in the Bayonet Point Regional Medical Center in Hudson, Fla., Sept. 21, 2020. She was born Dec. 28, 1937 in Erie, Pa. Lois is survived by her children; Carole Smith of Saugerties, N.Y., Jeanne Waldron (Bill) of Saugerties, N.Y., and Michael Smith of Alexander, Ark. She was also blessed with grandchildren: Christopher, William, and Shaelyn. She is also survived by her sister, Maryann Wilson along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Eugene Smith, and her parents, Raymond and Marie Sittinger. Lois worked as a stenographer by trade at General Electric. She was a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church in Leesburg, Fla., and formerly she was part of the St. John the Evangelist parish in Saugerties, N.Y. She served as a Columbiette, the ladies auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus. While in NY, she and her husband were members of National Campers and Hikers enjoying Upstate NY’s wildernesses. She loved watching Hallmark movies, playing cards with friends, camping with family and friends and tending to her flower beds. She has left beautiful memories and will be greatly missed.There will be a memorial mass celebrating her life at St. Paul Catholic Church in Leesburg, Fla., at a future date. Lois is buried next to her husband at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla. Online condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg, Fla., http://www.lastingmemories.com/lois-marie-smith-1

Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Beyers Funeral Home
1123 West Main Street
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 787-4343
