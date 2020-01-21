|
|
COPLEY, OHIO- Loretta Ann (Small) Doolittle, 93, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, Louanne Lorzing, in Copley, Ohio, on Jan. 19, 2020. Loretta was born in Lynbrook, N.Y., on Jan. 24, 1926 to Merrill E. and Katherine Rauscher Small. She resided with her family in a small Long Island town until after her High School graduation, then they moved to Modena, N.Y. She met the love of her life toward the end of World War II in upstate New York. She married Wilfred George Doolittle on Jan. 20, 1946 in Modena, N.Y. Together they lived in Tillson, N.Y., until 1949, then they moved to Rosendale, N.Y., where they lived their entire lives raising their three daughters. She devoted her life to her family and contributed to many volunteer organizations. She was a member of the Ladies Auxillary of the Rosendale - Tillson Legion Post 1219, the Rosendale Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxillary, and the Eastern Star. For many years she belonged to the Women's Club of Rosendale, where she helped in numerous community projects. She was a Sunday school teacher and was involved in the Dutch Reformed Church, first in Rosendale, and then in Bloomington, N.Y. She went on to work at SUNY New Paltz as a Library Secretary. She also worked for Benedictine Hospital in Kingston, N.Y., and then transitioned into Home Health Care for the Ulster County Home Health Agency. Her life was devoted to helping other people by using her caring skills for those in need. Her last years were spent in the loving care of her daughter's family in Copley, Ohio.She is proceeded in death by her husband of 50 years, Wilfred G. Doolittle, who died on Nov. 6, 1996; her close brother, Merrill (Bud) Small, who died on Jan. 13, 2016; and her caring son-in-law, Charles (Chip) Lorzing, who passed away Jan. 8, 2020.She leaves behind her loving family, including Louanne Lorzing, of Copley, Ohio, Christine (James) Smith of Catskill, N.Y., Patti (Steven) Babiuch of Loveland, Colo., her eight grandchildren, Darlene (Des) Ballard, Jessica (Mike) Hines, Christopher Smith, Peter (Nina) Lorzing, Cole (Delka) Babiuch, Jesse (Alecia) Babiuch, William Lorzing, and Valerie Babiuch. In addition she leaves nine great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a cousin, Corrine Bongiorno, of Florida. For decades, on any summer day you could walk by the family home on James Street in Rosendale and stop to say hello to Loretta, who'd be drinking her ice-tea and chatting with neighborhood friends. So many will miss her.Visitation for family and friends will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Her funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at the Rosendale Plains Cemetery. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/loretta-ann-small-doolittle
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 22, 2020