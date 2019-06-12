|
Loretta Mae Dixon KINGSTON- Loretta Mae Dixon, 70, of Garden Street Kingston died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at her home. Born March 26, 1949 in Kingston, N.Y., she is the daughter of the late Walter and Gloria (Shultis) Hamilton. Loretta was a homemaker, she enjoyed knitting, crosswords puzzles, and doing crafts. She had a great love of pets and other animals. Loretta is survived by her son, Martin Thomas Dixon and his wife Heather, and her siblings, Arwilda Fantini, Irene Goulet, Mary Hamilton, Terry Hamilton, Rickey Hamilton, and Carol Hamilton. She is predeceased by her husband, Thomas Martin Dixon, and a brother, Ian Hamilton. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Montrepose Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 13, 2019