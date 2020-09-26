CORTLAND, N.Y.- Loretta P. Wrinn, 87, of Cortland, N.Y. died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Cortland Regional Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born April 5, 1933 in Kingston she was the daughter of the late John J. and Malvina Bronicka Senkowicz. Raised and educated in Kingston, N.Y., Loretta worked at the Prudential Insurance Company after her graduation from high school. She married John F. Wrinn of Kingston in 1955. A devoted wife and mother, Loretta took great pride in creating a warm, inviting home. A skilled seamstress, she enjoyed making clothes and sewing decorative items. She was always quick to share a kind word and a funny story with friends and strangers alike. Loretta’s greatest joy was spending time with her family. She loved nothing more than gathering around the dining room table with her children and grandchildren for meals, board games and most of all, laughter. Loretta had a strong religious faith which she credited with seeing her through life’s difficult times. When her children had grown, she worked as a courier for the Redwood National Bank in Redwood, N.Y. Loretta is survived by her children, Steven J. Wrinn and his wife Denise of Homer, N.Y., Christopher J. Wrinn and his wife Suzan of Clifton Park, N.Y., Daniel J. Wrinn and his partner Patricia Ely of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Maryann M. Wrinn of Herkimer, N.Y.; her brothers, John Senkowicz of Kingston, N.Y., and William Senkowicz and his wife Joan of Clayton, N.Y.; and her grandchildren, Kathleen Wrinn and her husband Antonio Silva Dora of Syracuse, N.Y., Michael Wrinn, and Maxston Wrinn. She was predeceased by her husband John in 2004. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc. 27 Smith Avenue Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com
Family will be received at the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. Face coverings will be required and social distancing may limit the capacity inside the funeral home and church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church on Saturday at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contribution in Loretta's name to Immaculate Conception Church, 467 Delaware Avenue, Kingston N.Y., 12401. http://www.lastingmemories.com/loretta-p-wrinn