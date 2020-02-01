|
|
BRICK, N.J.- Lori Ellen (Narolewski) Manfro born on June 10, 1972, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. She was 47 years old. After a long battle with lung cancer, Lori passed peacefully in the arms of her husband, Kevin at their home in Brick, N.J. Lori is predeceased by her mother, Bonnie Schroeder Narolewski. She is survived by her loving husband, Kevin Thomas Manfro; her beautiful children, Cole Thomas and Lily Grace; her father and step-mother, Stanley and Karen Narolewski; her sister, Amy Wells and her husband Andrew; her step-sister, Jennifer Westaway and her husband Josh; her step-brother, Charles Wicker and his wife Susan; her in-laws, Susan and Charles Manfro of Kingston, N.Y.; her sister-in-laws, Lisah, Babb and her husband Christopher of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and Stephanie Checksfield of Albany, N.Y.; many nieces and nephews; numerous friends, and her cherished dogs, Sadie and Lucy. Lori was a kindergarten teacher at Nellie Bennet School in Point Pleasant. She had a passion for teaching and was loved by every one of her students. Lori was the kind of woman everyone wanted to be around. Her gentle, loving spirit was magnetic. She loved the beach and spending time with her loving husband and precious children. A Memorial Service was held Jan. 26, 2020. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lori-ellen-manfro
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 2, 2020