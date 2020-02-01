Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Manfro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori Ellen Manfro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lori Ellen Manfro Obituary
BRICK, N.J.- Lori Ellen (Narolewski) Manfro born on June 10, 1972, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. She was 47 years old. After a long battle with lung cancer, Lori passed peacefully in the arms of her husband, Kevin at their home in Brick, N.J. Lori is predeceased by her mother, Bonnie Schroeder Narolewski. She is survived by her loving husband, Kevin Thomas Manfro; her beautiful children, Cole Thomas and Lily Grace; her father and step-mother, Stanley and Karen Narolewski; her sister, Amy Wells and her husband Andrew; her step-sister, Jennifer Westaway and her husband Josh; her step-brother, Charles Wicker and his wife Susan; her in-laws, Susan and Charles Manfro of Kingston, N.Y.; her sister-in-laws, Lisah, Babb and her husband Christopher of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and Stephanie Checksfield of Albany, N.Y.; many nieces and nephews; numerous friends, and her cherished dogs, Sadie and Lucy. Lori was a kindergarten teacher at Nellie Bennet School in Point Pleasant. She had a passion for teaching and was loved by every one of her students. Lori was the kind of woman everyone wanted to be around. Her gentle, loving spirit was magnetic. She loved the beach and spending time with her loving husband and precious children. A Memorial Service was held Jan. 26, 2020. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lori-ellen-manfro
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lori's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -