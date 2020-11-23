KINGSTON- Lori Jean Ruger Chick, age 60, took her last breath Nov. 12, 2020 due to complications of Advanced Metastatic Melanoma. Lori was born June 29, 1960 in Kingston, N.Y., to Irving and Regina Ruger, and received her diagnosis of terminal illness only six short weeks before her death. Lori attended Kingston City Schools as a young person, and graduated High School
in 1978. She married twice, gave birth to her three children and raised them in the Hudson Valley until the family's great exodus to Florida in 2005. Lori dedicated her life to providing care for the ones she loved. Her ability to nurture was exercised in her career as a home health aid as well as her position as the M.V.P. of the Home Depot Plant Nursery. Lori was a dedicated mother and volunteered often in her children's classrooms, volunteered as a crossing guard at their bus stop and always had dinner ready by 5:30 p.m. at the latest. While Lori was very particular about her own culinary preferences (no mushrooms--ever,) she was a talented and inspired chef and carried on the family tradition of seasonal baking. Lori's gardens have always flourished, and the tropical climate of her home in Florida allowed her to create a masterful landscape of nearly continuous blooms throughout the season. Lori achieved a sort of local celebrity status with her vast assortments of handmade Christmas cookies, and she spent her last coherent moments describing in detail, her secret recipe for Chicken Croquettes. For the last six years Lori assumed the role of caregiver to her grand-daughter Lillian. This relationship was a source of great joy for Lori in her final years. Lori leaves behind a family that she was very proud of. Lori has demonstrated an infinite amount of patience, perseverance and forgiveness that few among us are capable of. Lori is survived by her husband, Julius Chick; her daughters, Stephanie Michelle and Eliza Jayne who lovingly provided her home hospice care; as well as her son, Nicholas Daniel. Lori is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Jaiden Archer (14y) and Lillian Grace (6y), as well as her adult nieces Rebecca and Jessica Ruger. Lori was loved dearly and we will never forget her vibrant personality, her creativity, her optimism, her stoic determination, and her charming demeanor. May we move in her memory with kindness and acceptance for all of those who have earned our love and respect. "Live your life so that the fear of death can never enter your heart." The Teaching of Tecumseh "For life and death are one, even as the river and the sea are one." Khalil Gibran In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://curemelanoma.secure.nonprofitsoapbox.com/donate
or Family of Woodstock https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=PVQBCNJGTC7TC&source=url