Lorraine D. Mason FORESTBURGH, N.Y.- Lorraine D. Mason, 86, of Mill Road died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Saugerties, N.Y. Born July 16, 1932 in Matamoras, Pa., she was the daughter of Arthur B. and Frieda C. Rupp Drescher. A lifetime area resident she graduated from the Matamoras High School Class of 1950 and in the same year, on September 24th, married Conrad C. Mason. She was a member of Pocono Chapter Order of the Eastern Star where she had served as a Past Matron in 1954, a past member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Matamoras Fire Department and a Girl Scout Leader. She was also a member of the Forestburgh Senior Citizens. An excellent cook she enjoyed all holidays preparing and making sure all her grandchildren were well fed. She loved the outdoors where she spent time gardening and taking walks in the woods with family. Predeceased in 2001 by her husband of 50 years, Conrad “Bud” Mason; a grandson, First Lieutenant Kyle J. Mason USMC in 2011; and her sister, Muriel Taylor; survivors include a son, Steven K. Mason of Matamoras, and a daughter, Juanita (Jack) Wilsey of Saugerties, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Eric (Ashley) Wilsey of Saugerties, Matthew (Allison) Mason of Pennsylvania, and Karin (Nic) Wilson of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two great-grandchildren, Cayden M. Wilsey of Saugerties and Conrad K. Mason of Pennsylvania; a sister, Phyliss Curry; and a brother, Arthur Drescher. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Her Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, N.Y. Friends will be received Monday from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Family suggests donations in her memory be made to the Saugerties Public Library. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Lorraine’s Tribute Wall at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 31, 2019