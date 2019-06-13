|
Lorraine Melville MALDON-ON-HUDSON- Lorraine Melville, 71, of Fiero Rd. died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Kingston Hospital. Born Aug. 21, 1947 in Luzerne, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Milton and Rita Orsulich. An area resident for many years she attended and graduated from St. Patrick’s Elementary and High School in Catskill. Survivors include her husband, Thomas F. Melville; a son, Robert “Bobby” Gehring, Jr., of Saugerties.; a brother, Milton “Butch” Orsulich, Jr.; three grandchildren: Kyle Covert of W. Shokan, Courtney and Jacyln Gehring both of Malden on Hudson; and a great-grandchild, Madelyn Rae Covert. She was predeceased by a nephew, Milton Orsulich, III. Her Funeral Service will be held privately at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties and burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Barclay Heights, Saugerties. Visitation will be held prior to the service. Family suggests donations in her memory be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 14, 2019