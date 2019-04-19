|
|
Louis A. Perry LAKE KATRINE-Louis A. Perry, 94, of Lake Katrine, died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Kingston, he was a son of the late Dominic and Frances Pace Perry. Lou was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in World War II and the Korean Conflict. He worked as a Stationery Engineer with the Hutton Brick Yard, then he worked for Hudson Cement for 21 years as a yard superintendent, and then as a building inspector in the Town of Ulster for 16 years, before retiring in 1997. Lou was a member of the St. Mary’s Benevolent Society, a parishioner of St. Colman Church and a life member of the Joyce Schirick VFW Post 1386. Lou is survived by his daughter, Francine Trippodo of Lake Katrine, Michael Perry and his wife Annette of East Parish, Fla., Sam Perry of Saugerties, a sister, Phyllis Nagy of Kingston, eight grandchildren, Tara, Danielle, Dominic, Shauna, Jessica, Lisa, Sarah and Courtney. Nine great- grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, Lou was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Julia Abdallah Perry, whom passed in 2004, eight siblings, Angelo Perry, Carmen Callamari, Frank Perry, Theresa Parker, Kay Woomack, Louise Leone, Susan McNerlin and Antoinette Perry. Lou will be reposing at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. The Joyce Schirick VFW Post 1386 will conduct their service at 7:15 p.m. and the St. Mary’s Benevolent Society will conduct their service at 7:30 p.m. A funeral procession will form from the funeral home on Tuesday at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Colman Church. Interment with military honors by the Joyce Schirick VFW Post 1386 will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Lou by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 21, 2019