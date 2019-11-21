|
STONE RIDGE- Louis G. Cesaratto, age 84, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and university professor, passed away on Oct. 26, 2019.Born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1935; Louis attended Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, Ohio where he was elected President of the Student Body, played varsity baseball and graduated with a B.A. degree in Psychology in 1958. He later attended the University of Denver and the New School for Social Research, achieving a Masters Degree in Political and Social Science. Louis was a Professor Emeritus of Psychology at Ulster County Community College where he taught for over 25 years until his retirement in 2002. During his tenure at Ulster CountyCommunity College, he served in multiple leadership roles for many years, including as Chairpersons of the Social and Behavioral Sciences Division and Faculty Evaluation Committee, and was an active leader in the College’s administration, curriculum and governance. He also served as an adjunct faculty member at Dutchess County Community College and at S.U.N.Y. New Paltz. Louis was selected multiple times for excellence in teaching awards, including the “Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching,” “Outstanding Educators of America” and “Who’s Who Among College Teachers.” He was a popular and well-respected educator best known for his unbridled joy, passion and dedication for teaching, and calculated that during his career he helped educate over 12,000 students. He was active in the community, serving as President of the Rondout Valley Little League, and inaugurated the Girls’ Softball Little League.Devoted to his extended family, he is survived by his four children, Brian, Dorie, Marc, and Jodi; nine grandchildren; sister, Rose Monticco; and many nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at the Kelder Center at Ulster County ommunity College on Dec. 13, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to would be greatly appreciated. http://www.lastingmemories.com/louis-g-cesaratto
